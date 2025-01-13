Price of Brent oil exceeds $81 per barrel on ICE first since October 8

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for March 2025 delivery has risen above $81 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since October 8, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 2:21 a.m. Moscow time (11:21 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was up by 1.68% at $81.1 per barrel.

By 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (5:00 a.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended gains to 1.83% trading at $81.22 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for February delivery was up by 2.01% at $78.11 per barrel.