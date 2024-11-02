Avtovaz sales up 4.8% in October to 42,900 cars

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. Avtovaz sales in Russia grew by 4.8% in October 2024 year-on-year and by 3.3% month-on-month to 42,900 cars, the Russian auto manufacturer said in a statement.

"In October, 42,875 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in Russia, which is 4.8% higher than last Octboer and 3.3% higher than this September," the statement reads.

Total 10M sales 2024 in Russia reached almost 377,900 Lada passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, which is a 33.3% increase compared with the same period last year.

Lada Granta remained the best-selling model last month, with sales up by 11.6% month-on-month to almost 20,000 units. 10M 2024 sales of this model edged up by 1.6% year-on-year to 175,600 cars.