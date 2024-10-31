Ufa Airport restrictions lifted — regulator

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Temporary restrictions in respect of operation of Ufa airport were lifted at 08:00 p.m. Moscow time [05:00 p.m. UTC], the press service of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported on its Telegram channel.

"Restrictions of landing and takeoff of aircraft in the Ufa Airport (Kurumoch) were lifted at 08:00 p.m. Moscow time. Temporary restrictions were introduced to ensure flight safety of civilian aircraft," the press service said.

Four airplanes en route to Ufa flew to alternate airfields during the period of restrictions.