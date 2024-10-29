Bitcoin price exceeds $72,000 first time since April 8

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin has increased by 4.98% to $72,000 for the first time since April 8, according to Binance platform data as of 6:22 p.m. Moscow time (3:22 p.m. GMT).

By 6:57 p.m. Moscow time (3:57 p.m. GMT) the price of Bitcoin had extended gains to $72,389.74 (+5.66%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of a crypto currency of the same name based on the blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - system participants. The concept was published in November 2008 by its author (possibly a group of authors) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Bitcoin has only reached its peak popularity in recent years. Bitcoin emission is naturally limited, and most bitcoins have already been "mined".