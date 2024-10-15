MOEX Index up above 2,800 points on Moscow Exchange first since October 7

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. The MOEX Index rose above 2,800 points during Tuesday trading for the first time since October 7, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 12:53 p.m. Moscow time (9:53 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index was up by 1.02% at 2,801.63 points.

By 1:08 p.m. Moscow time (10:08 a.m. GMT) the MOEX Index had narrowed gains to 0.83% trading at 2,796.43 points, while the RTS Index was up by 0.83% at 916.67 points.

Meanwhile, the yuan exchange rate against the ruble was up by half a percent at 13.594 rubles.

The MOEX Index edged up by 0.04% to 2,774.56 points as Tuesday trading opened, while the RTS Index added 0.04% to 909.5 points.