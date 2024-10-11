Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $19.54 per metric ton from October 16

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 1,872 rubles ($19.54) per metric ton from October 16, 2024, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will total 392.8 rubles ($4.1) per metric ton, the ministry said. The corn export duty will stand at 2,827.2 rubles ($29.51) per metric ton.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $215.8 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $182 per metric ton, and for corn - $218.3 per metric ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.