Yakutia to open food processing facility in 2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. A factory to process meat, vegetable and wild plants will start operating in Yakutsk in 2025 to support producers and to make easier the logistics of food deliveries to the Arctic districts, the Arctic Trade and Logistics Company's Director General Saidam Stepanov told TASS.

"This year, together with Yakutia's Ministry of Agriculture, we begin to build a meat, vegetable and wild plant processing factory here, in Yakutsk," he said. "The work will be organized at our company's facility. We plan to commission the factory in 2025."

Yakutia's Arctic Trade and Logistics Company is engaged in year-round shipments of socially significant food products to the region's Arctic districts and to remote settlements. Shipments in the Far North are associated with a number of restrictions in the difficult climate conditions.

Support for local producers

The company's branches sell every year to the Arctic districts 300,000 cans of meat and 165,000 cans of vegetables. "These products are made outside the region, and every year we spend much money to buy them, ship by rail to the region, and then to the districts during the navigation period by our ships, and by winter roads. Therefore, we want to replace those products by those made here, and to make them right in Yakutsk," he said.

With the purpose to increase the amounts of shipped goods and to cut product prices, since 2021 the region has been building trade and logistics centers in the Arctic districts. By using these centers, the region may curb prices for socially important food products. Yakutia has created eight centers of the kind. This year, the centers will begin buying wild plants from local residents wherever this is possible.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016.

TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.