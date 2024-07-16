Price of gold on Comex above $2,450 per troy ounce first since May 20

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The price of gold on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has surpassed $2,450 per troy ounce, according to trading data. The price of the precious metal last reached this level on May 20.

As of 4:42 p.m. Moscow time (1:42 p.m. GMT) the price of gold was up by 0.91% at $2,451.1 per troy ounce. As of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT) the price of gold was up by 0.78% at $2,447.9 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile shares of gold mining companies were up on the Moscow Exchange. As of 5:00 p.m. Moscow time (2:00 p.m. GMT) Polyus shares were up by 2.39% at 12,245 rubles, while shares of UGC were up by 2.22% at 85.2 kopecks per share, according to trading data.