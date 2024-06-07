Putin’s speech at SPIEF to be mainly devoted to economy — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will particularly focus on economic issues at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), including achievements, problems and prospects, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing on the sidelines of the forum.

"The president has quite a rich, comprehensive speech focused on economy planned. This is an economic forum, which is why the participants of this forum are first of all interested in getting to know the president’s estimation of the state of economy in the country, economic achievements, economic problems and future prospects. The president will particularly focus on that today. Later a plenary discussion will take place. It is expected to be quite interesting," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.