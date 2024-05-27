Russian stocks down as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Monday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index lost 0.35% to 3,384.74 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index slipped by 0.07% to 1,194.79 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:28 a.m. (07:28 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was down by 0.72% at 3,372.14 points, while the RTS was down by 0.12% at 1,194.1 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.63% at 88.96 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.72% at 96.6 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.57% at 12.218 rubles.