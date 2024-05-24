Euro exchange rate down below 97 rubles on Moscow Exchange fist since February 5

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate fell below 97 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since February 5, according to trading data.

As of 10:54 a.m. (07:54 a.m. GMT) the euro was down by 0.69% at 96.94 rubles.

As of 11:10 a.m. (08:10 a.m. GMT) the euro exchange rate was down by 0.6% at 97.03 rubles, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.34% at 89.71 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.46% at 12.332 rubles.

Meanwhile the MOEX Index was down by 0.49% at 3,426.05 points, while the RTS was down by 0.16% at 1,202.91 points.