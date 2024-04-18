Cyberattacks on Russian telecom sector up 142% in Q1

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. The number of cyberattacks, including DDoS attacks, on Russian companies climbed by 73% in Q1 2024 year-on-year, the StormWall company reported. The telecommunications sector was hit the hardest as the number of attacks on its companies soared by 142%, with the share of telecom overall accounting for 32% of the total volume of cyberattacks in the reporting period.

The avalanche of attacks on telecommunications are part of a political agenda as hacktivists aim to prevent high-quality telecom services from being provided to other companies. The number of attacks only increased throughout the period, StormWall said.

The number of attacks in e-commerce and the energy sector increased by 68% and by 37%, respectively. E-commerce and energy came in second and third among top sectors that saw the most attacks in Q1 (21% and 18%, respectively).

The total growth of the number of cyberincidents was due to "the aggravated competitive struggle," as well as the difficult political situation in the world, the company explained.

"Hacktivists also organized mass attacks on cloud providers in Q1 2024, however, those cyberincidents did not have serious consequences," the company added.