Global Ports posts 59.4% rise in consolidated container throughput for Q1

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Consolidated container throughput of marine terminals of Global Ports increased by 59.4% in Q1 2024 year-on-year to 297,000 TEU, the operator of container terminals reported.

Russian marine container market rose by 17.7% in the reporting period to 1,293 thousand TEU, the company added. "As a result, in Q1 2024 container throughput at Russian marine terminals was 0.5% higher than in Q1 2021 and only 1.1% lower than in Q1 2022. This illustrates a steady recovery of Russian container market," the report said.

Container throughput at Global Ports’ terminals in the Baltics amounted to 155,000 TEU in Q1, a 10.2-fold increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, Global Ports’ terminal in the Far East demonstrated a decrease in container throughput by 16.9% "on the back of volumes’ decline in the Far East basin," the company said.

"Russian marine container market has almost overcome the decline of 2022 and returned to the comparable level of the first quarters of 2021 and 2022. Although the leading basin changed last year, the Baltic Basin is well on the way to regain its position," Global Ports noted.

Global Ports is No. 1 container terminal operator in the Russian market. The group owns and operates unique network of seven marine container and multipurpose terminals in two key marine container gateways. Global Ports’ main business is container handling. It also handles a number of other types of cargo, including bulk, cars and other types of roll-on roll-off cargo.