Russian state companies invested almost $10.72 bln into digitalization — Minister

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian state-owned companies invested more than a trillion rubles ($10.72 bln) into digitalization at the moment, Minister for Digital Development Maksut Shadaev told reporters.

"The majority of state-run companies approved digital transformation strategies for 2022-2024. Expenses total more than one trillion rubles. State-owned companies are investing in digitalization," the minister said.

The most important is the fact that Russian solutions account for more than 85% of expenses, Shadaev added.