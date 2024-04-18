Energy prices help US economy to develop better than Europe — IMF

WASHINGTON, April 18. /TASS/. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes that energy prices is among of factors making it possible for the US economy to outpace European nations, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a press conference.

"You asked a very interesting question, why is the US doing better than Europe and when you look at us, there are three things that distinguish the US economy," the IMF Managing Director said.

"One is the force of innovation, and how easy it is for innovation to turn into business development," Georgieva continued. Secondly, "the US is benefiting from abundant labor coming across the border," she noted. "And the third reason is the US has benefited from more favorable conditions in terms of energy prices, something that has been quite a serious factor for Europe, not a positive factor for Europe," she concluded.