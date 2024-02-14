Avtovaz in talks to set up SKD assembly of Lada cars in Azerbaijan — company CEO

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian carmaker Avtovaz is in talks to establish semi knocked down (SKD) assembly of Lada cars in Azerbaijan, the company’s head Maxim Sokolov told reporters on the sidelines of the Rossiya forum-exhibition.

"We are conducting such negotiations, and right now the Avtovaz delegation is in Azerbaijan. They are looking at the production capacities of our future partners. I hope (I will say it cautiously) that in the spring there will be good news about Avtovaz’s presence in that region," Sokolov said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the model range will be quite wide and will include at least four models.

Partnership with Iran

Meanwhile, Avtovaz also continues to negotiate the supply of Lada cars and vehicle kits to Iran. Sokolov states advancements in these negotiations.

"Recently, our Iranian partner - we will call him a potential partner, although a number of programs are already being implemented -came on an official visit to Avtovaz. And I am grateful to my Iranian colleagues for making prompt decisions on the certification of our products and other measures of regulation of the Iranian car market, which will accelerate the development of our export project in this direction," he said.

In December 2023, Sokolov said that Avtovaz was negotiating the export of its cars to Iran, as well as vehicle kits for their subsequent SKD assembly. He also said that deliveries of Lada to Iran could begin in 2024.