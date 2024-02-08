Moskva container carrier refueled, continues moving — Fesco

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. The Moskva container carrier was refueled and continues moving along the route, the Russian transport and logistics company.

"The Moskva container carrier was refueled and is moving currently along the route. Difficulties with bunkering were of temporary technical nature and Fesco specialists settled the issue at the moment. We are always in touch with Chinese partners and relevant Russian agencies to promptly solve arising issues," the company informed.

The vessel is operating on the route between China and St. Petersburg, Fesco added.

The Moskva was denied bunkering in a Chinese port because of a Russian beneficiary, Board Chairman of Fesco Andrey Severilov said earlier today.