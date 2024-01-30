Russia triples exports of ice cream to China in 2023 — federal agribusiness export center

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Exports of Russian ice cream to China in 2023 in cash terms amounted to almost $2 mln, or three times more than the 2022 level, the Agroexport federal center under the Russian Agriculture Ministry reports.

"According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, in 2023 China imported nearly $2 mln worth of ice cream from Russia, which is three times more than in 2022," the relevant statement said.

Agroexport assesses China as one of the most promising export markets for Russian ice cream. "It is expected that by 2025 deliveries of this product may increase to 1,900 tons and exceed $7 mln," the report added.

Milk-based ice cream and popsicles are the most popular types of such products among Chinese consumers.

Furthermore, according to Agroexport, the top key destinations for ice cream supplies also include Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Moldova, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Senegal and Vietnam.