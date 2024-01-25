Putin gives start to production of components for solar enegry in Kaliningrad region

KALININGRAD, January 25. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin gave start via a video conference mode to production of components for solar energy at the Enkor plant in the Kaliningrad region.

Located on the territory of the Chernyakhovsk industrial park the industrial complex for the production of silicon wafers for solar batteries is one of the largest in Russia. The plant was designed and built from scratch in two years. The total private investment in the project amounts to 30 billion rubles ($333 mln). It was implemented with the support of the Industrial Development Fund.

The production complex makes it possible to grow ingots and produce monocrystalline silicon wafers for solar cells with a total capacity of up to 1.3 GW per year.