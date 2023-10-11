Putin sings decree requiring certain Russian exporters to sell foreign currency

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian president Vladimir Putin signed a decree requiring certain Russian exporters to sell foreign currency, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced on Wednesday.

"According to the decree, a list of such exporters is being approved. They will be required, starting from the date set by the Russian government, to credit foreign currency earnings to their accounts in authorized banks and carry out mandatory sales of this foreign currency on the domestic market," Peskov said.

"The percentage of currency subject to mandatory sale will be established by the Russian government," the Kremlin spokesman said. He continued by saying that the Financial Service for Financial Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring) will oversee the required currency sale.