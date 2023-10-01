Biden signs bill to fund government without aid to Ukraine — White House

WASHINGTON, October 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has signed a bill to extend the funding of the country's federal government for 45 days (until November 17), which does not include aid to Ukraine, according to a statement distributed by the White House.

"The President signed into law H.R. 5860, which provides fiscal year appropriations to Federal agencies through November 17, 2023, for continuing projects of the Federal Government and extends several expiring authorities," the document said. This averted a government shutdown in the US. It could have led to non-payment of salaries, sending to forced unpaid leave and dismissal of hundreds of thousands of civil servants, as well as the termination of many state programs.

In a released statement on the draft approved by both houses of Congress, the US president earlier emphasized that the US "cannot under any circumstances allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted." Biden urged Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy (Republican from the state of California) to seek approval of the initiative to provide additional assistance to Kiev in the near future.