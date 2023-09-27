Russia supplies first batch of liquified petroleum gas to Pakistan — Russian embassy

ISLAMABAD, September 27. /TASS/. Russia has supplied the first batch of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) to Pakistan, Russia’s embassy in Islamabad said in a statement on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

"The first batch of LPG has been delivered from Russia to Pakistan in the amount of 100,000 metric tons," the statement reads.

Liquified petroleum gas was supplied through Iran's Sarakhs Special Economic Zone. Consultations on the second shipment are underway.

The Express Tribune newspaper said citing sources that Russia’s major independent oil refiner Forteinvest supplied the batch of LPG from its Orsk plant (Orenburg Region) for delivery to Pakistan. It has more requests to supply gasoline, diesel and LPG to the country, the sources added.

The refined products will be shipped from the Orsk refinery in Russia’s Orenburg region near the Kazakhstan border to Afghanistan by rail and reloaded into tank trucks for delivery to Pakistan, as Russia and Pakistan don’t have direct rail connections, the sources said.