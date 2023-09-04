Russia's successor to McDonald's ready to open restaurants in Chinese Heihe

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian fast-food chain Vkusno I Tochka (which translates to Tasty and That's It), which has replaced McDonald's in Russia, is ready to open restaurants in the Chinese city of Heihe and is waiting for the US company's decision on this issue, the chain's owner Alexander Govor said in an interview with TASS.

"It's no secret that we recently received a request from China. From the city of Heihe, which is located on the other side of the Amur River from our Blagoveshchensk. It turns out that logistics do not reach these areas, and there is no McDonald's there. So they turned to us," Govor explained.

"We wrote a letter to the corporation. If they allow it, we will be happy to open ten restaurants the next day, if necessary. Like in Belarus or Abkhazia," he continued.

According to the businessman, the fast-food chain has been approached not only by Abkhazia, but also by a number of other countries. However, the contract with McDonald's prevents the company from opening in places where the US chain has restaurants.

He said that the Vkusno I Tochka fast-food chain currently has 862 locations, but that "soon there will be 900."

McDonald's has decided to leave the Russian market in 2022, selling the company to a Russian investor, entrepreneur Alexander Govor, who has been a McDonald's franchise partner since 2015, managing 25 cafes across Siberia. The Vkusno I Tochka chain has been operating in Russia since June 12, 2022.