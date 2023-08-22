Russian Finance Ministry to hold federal loan bonds auctions on August 23

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Finance announced auctions for two issues of fixed-income federal loan (OFZ) bonds and an issue of federal loan bonds with the indexed par value (OFZ-IN) to be held on August 23, the ministry said.

Series 26241 fixed-income OFZ bonds mature on November 17, 2032, Series 26238 fixed-income OFZ bonds mature on May 15, 2041, and Series 52005 OFZ-IN bonds retiring on May 11, 2033 will be offered to investors in the amount of available balances for offering, the ministry said.

"The amount of bids to be satisfied at auctions will be driven by the demand and the amount of the premium requested by the bidders against the actual yield levels established on the market," the Finance Ministry noted.

Settlements on transactions made at the auction will be performed on the next business day.