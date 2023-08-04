Russia’s export duty on wheat to rise $30.43 per metric ton from August 9

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 2,918.1 rubles ($30.43) per metric ton from August 9 to August 15, 2023, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will remain at zero and the duty for corn will be 1,759.7 rubles ($18.35) per metric ton, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on the indicative price of $231.5 per metric ton, for barley - $171.2 per metric ton, for corn - $201.1 per metric ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.