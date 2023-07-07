Ruble exchange rate related to current situation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. The ruble exchange rate today is related to the current situation, Russia’s macroeconomic stability is not questioned, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled the president's recent conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, during which they discussed the country's economic indicators. "They also talked about specific figures that show that there cannot and should not be any doubts about [Russia's] macroeconomic stability," he said. "Everything else is connected with the current situation," Peskov added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin does not intend to hold any discussions on the ruble exchange rate, Peskov added. "No, the president does not plan any meetings on this issue (the ruble exchange rate - TASS)," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Peskov said that significant fluctuations in exchange rates are often caused by "speculative games" - even now it can not be ruled out. "We can all see fluctuations - the exchange rate grows and the ruble falls. But let's not forget that we have seen this several times before, and then it bounced back. We all know very well that in general there is a significant share of speculative games in such increases, which probably cannot be ruled out even now," Peskov said.

He stressed that the country's economy is generally stable. "Macroeconomic figures are even better than expected. Therefore, there is no question of macroeconomic stability," Peskov said.

On Thursday, the dollar exceeded 92 rubles for the first time since March 28, while the euro exchange rate exceeded 100 rubles for the first time since the end of March 2022.