Iraq confident in continuing successful joint work with Lukoil — Iraqi oil minister

VIENNA, July 6. /TASS/. Iraq is confident that the country’s cooperation with Russian oil major Lukoil will continue successfully, Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani told TASS during the OPEC International Seminar.

"Lukoil is a very respected company and we, as the Iraqi government, have a stable relationship with it," the oil minister said. "Of course, our relationship will continue with this company," he noted.

Contracts concluded by Lukoil in Iraq, including for the West Qurna 2 project, are rather promising, the oil minister emphasized.