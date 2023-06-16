Blocking WhatsApp in Russia so far not discussed, says Digital Development minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. The issue of blocking WhatsApp messenger in Russia is not currently discussed, there are no prerequisites for this step, Russian Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Minister Maksut Shadayev said.

"So far it is not discussed," the minister told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

He pointed out that there are no prerequisites for blocking the messenger at the moment. At the same time, Shadayev noted that there were no directives obliging state employees not to use the messenger.

The minister added that the outflow of users from WhatsApp took place due to the growing popularity of Telegram messenger, which has increased traffic by 3.5 times in one and a half years.

