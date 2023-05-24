Putin to address Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will address the plenary session of the 2nd Eurasian Economic Forum, held in Moscow as part of the two-day summit off the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

The plenary session, dedicated to the subject of ‘Eurasian integration in a multipolar world,’ is expected to be attended by all EAEU leaders.

The forum is being held as part of Russia’s presidency in the EAEU this year. Its schedule lists at total of 35 sessions, divided into seven themes.

According to the press service of the event’s operator Roscongress, during the Human Capital track, experts will discuss prospects for unlocking the EAEU countries' tourism potential, while discussions within the Technologies and Cooperation thematic block will focus on technological sovereignty.

The EAEU in a Changing World session will look into key areas of cooperation of the EAEU, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

Discussions on the Eurasian Convergence theme will explore key issues of the digital agenda. Events held as part of the thematic block headlined EAEU Internal Market, Customs Cooperation, Competition and Public Procurement" will focus on modern challenges and customs regulations, while the Strategic Block section will become a platform for discussing the EAEU key development goals until 2045 and key measures for putting it into practice.

On May 25, Vladimir Putin will take part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and hold a number of bilateral meetings.