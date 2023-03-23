Russia uses 'smart protectionism' — PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Russia is practicing "smart protectionism," including the sphere of weapons production, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Relevant customs duties were introduced as tit-for-tat measures against sanctions of unfriendly countries; import duties were increased by about 35% until the end of 2023. This covers perfumery and cosmetics, household products and, by the way, weapons from six unfriendly states - these are the US and Canada, the United Kingdom. However, the list of products is determined exactly with business associations, plants, with consideration of domestic analogs not inferior to the ones with [import duties] increased by us," Mishustin said.

This is the practice of "smart protectionism" that will be continued, the Prime Minister added.