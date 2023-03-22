West pushing world towards creating new financial tools immune to sanctions — expert

BEIJING, March 22. /TASS/. By imposing their unilateral sanctions and restrictions the United States and a number of other Western countries are steadily pushing the world to create independent financial mechanisms that will be immune to such pressure, said Vladimir Petrovsky, chief researcher at the Institute of China and Modern Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences on Wednesday.

"Many countries feel vulnerable because they too could be subject to arbitrary sanctions or other restrictions," he said in a video address to participants at the 2nd International Forum on Democracy: The Shared Human Values in Beijing.

"This means there is a growing need for new mechanisms of global development, including financial ones.<...> This [new financial] system must be protected from sanctions, be immune to them," he said.

As Petrovsky emphasized, in the current situation, the emergence of new platforms in the financial sector "will be inevitable."

"They must be out of reach of national jurisdiction, safe, not politicized," he explained, noting that such mechanisms "should not depend on any control center." "This will eliminate the possibility of abuse in the global financial infrastructure and will allow efficient, profitable and safe international transactions without the dollar and other reserve currencies," Petrovsky added.

According to him, in the current situation, there are negative factors due to the fact that the United States and other Western countries are trying to "rally the one-dimensional world, to concentrate their hegemony through the policy of force and diktat."

The expert noted that Russia, China and other countries participating in such multilateral platforms as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization or BRICS, as well as a number of African and Latin American states, strive for peaceful coexistence on the principles of mutual respect and equality.

"The situation in the world is undergoing profound changes, which lead to an aggravation of pre-existing tensions. However, at the same time, new favorable opportunities are emerging on the principles of polycentrism, equality and mutual benefit," Petrovsky added.