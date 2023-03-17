Russia’s export duty on wheat moving to $69.1 per metric ton from March 22

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia from March 22 to 28, 2023 will amount to 5,327.9 rubles ($69.1) per metric ton, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will be 3,298.2 rubles ($42.8) and for corn - 2,646.9 rubles ($34.3) per metric ton, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $298.9 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $245.7 per metric ton, and for corn - $233.4 per metric ton. Rates shall apply from the third business day after their posting and will be in effect until subsequent duty rates become applicable.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.