Chinese city of Heihe resumes border trading with Blagoveshchensk in Russia — TV

BEIJING, January 11. /TASS/. The Chinese city of Heihe, situated on the right bank of the Amur river opposite Blagoveshchensk in Russia, decided to resume border trading starting on January 11, China Central Television (CCTV) says on Wednesday.

Border trading will resume as normal beginning January 11 with the approval of the coronavirus control center of Heihe, CCTV says.

Heihe is a Sino-Russian free trade zone, which before the coronavirus pandemic Russian citizens could visit without visas.

The Chinese government softened quarantine restrictions for individuals coming to the country from January 8.