Many investors interested in development of new city in Kherson Region — official

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. Many investors have already expressed their interest in investing in the development and infrastructure of the new city in Kherson Region’s Arabat Spit, says First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Presidential Administration Sergey Kiriyenko.

"The Arabat Spit territory is, in my opinion, unique in terms of combination of natural and therapeutic factors. There will definitely be a resort area, but, I think, not only that. There are many opportunities for development: agriculture and modern scientific technologies," Kiriyenko told reporters.

"We must provide an opportunity to work here to architects, to people who live here, to companies that work here and to investors who come here. Very many are already interested in coming and investing in development, infrastructure, residence," he underscored.

Previously, Acting Governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo announced the building of a new city that will be "comparable to Mariupol in terms of speed." Saldo noted that the location that was chosen for the construction has good environmental conditions, has car and railroad connections. Meanwhile, the construction will involve creation of an entirely new infrastructure. According to Saldo, the new city is planned to accommodate 30,000 people.