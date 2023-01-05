Turkey plans to complete roadmap for natural gas hub soon - Erdogan

ANKARA, January 5. /TASS/. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about plans by Ankara to complete the roadmap for a natural gas hub soon, the Turkish presidential office said following phone talks between the two leaders on Thursday.

"During the talks, President Erdogan said work is ongoing in Turkey to strengthen appropriate infrastructure as part of a project to establish a natural gas hub. He also said there are plans to finish work on drafting a roadmap for the project soon and take specific steps toward implementing it," the Turkish presidential office said in a statement.

The two leaders also discussed relations between the two countries, including bilateral energy ties, as well as the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Syria and regional issues.