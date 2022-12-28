Kazakhstan continues selecting contractor for nuclear power plant — state fund

ASTANA, December 28. /TASS/. Kazakhstan continues the process of choosing a contractor to build a nuclear power plant in the country, press service of the Samruk-Kazyna state fund said on Wednesday.

"As Managing Director of Samruk-Kazyna Ernat Berdigulov said, the plant will be built by an international pool of contractors. Four companies are viewed as the primary one: China’s CNNC, Korean KHNP, Russia’s Rosatom and French EDF. One of them will create a nuclear island to be the plant core using its own technology," the press service said.

The process of selecting the contractor to build the nuclear power plant continues, the press service added.

"Steam turbines for electricity generation will be installed by another supplier. US General Electric, Germany’s Siemens and one of Korean companies are currently considered for this role," the state fund said. Electric equipment for the future plant will be supplied by an independent contractor. Talks with Schneider and Framatome are now underway. "Technical supervision of all activities will be carried by one more independent company. The relevant memorandum has already been made with France’s Assystem," the press service informed.