Russian Cabinet sets mineral fertilizer export quota of 11.8 mln metric tons

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Russian government made the decision to renew mineral fertilizer export quotas to be in effect from January 1 to May 31, 2023, the Cabinet said on its website.

"The export quota will total slightly more than 11.8 mln metric tons. The Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked to distribute volumes among exporters. Quotas will not apply to supplies of fertilizers to Abkhazia and South Ossetia," the government said.

According to the decree, the quota of 5.87 mln metric tons is set for certain nitrogen fertilizers and 4.9 mln metric tons for NPK fertilizers from January 1 to May 31.

The quota for ammonium nitrate is set as 225,000 metric tons from January 1 to March 31 and 828,000 metric tons from April 1 to May 31.

Quotas apply to fertilizer exports outside the Eurasian Economic Union and do not apply to transit. The decision taken "is aimed at supporting sufficient fertilizer quantities on the domestic market," the Cabinet informed.