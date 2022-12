MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Russian communications watchdog, Roscomnadzor, sees no reason to unblock Twitter in Russia, its press service told TASS on Tuesday.

State Duma deputy Anton Tkachev (New People party) earlier asked the agency’s head, Andrey Lipov, to consider unblocking Twitter, according to a copy of the request obtained by TASS.

"There is no reason to unblock the said resource. The said request hasn’t been received," the agency told TASS in response to a request for comment.