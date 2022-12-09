Russia says won’t sell oil to those who support price cap, there are other buyers

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia will not trade with those who support the oil price cap, there are other buyers, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"Of course, Russia will not trade with those who somehow adhere to the price cap. This is out of the question, President [of the Russian Federation Vladimir] Putin has already talked about this," Peskov said. He added that in certain areas the number of buyers of Russian oil may decrease.

Peskov stressed that it does not mean that the global oil demand is declining. "Other buyers are emerging. A number of states over the past many months have dramatically increased the volume of oil and oil products purchased from us," he said.

He added it is necessary to watch how the situation develops in the future. "There are numerous indicators of a worldwide economic downturn. This, of course, may have some bad implications, but consider this: a decrease in one direction is compensated for by an increase in another," he said.