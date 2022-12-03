Ukrainian conflict affects US less than EU, European Council head says

ROME, December 3. /TASS/. The crisis in Ukraine affects the EU and the US differently, European Council President Charles Michel said in an interview for Corriere Della Sera published Saturday.

"The conflict’s effect on the US is different from its effect on Europe. The US are energy exporters. The EU is suffering from high bills, we risk facing an economic recession. European enterprises pay more for energy and face competition from American ones," he said.

Commenting on the visit to China, Michel noted that the trip was necessary, adding that it had to happen "right now."

"China is an extremely important global player, a permanent UN Security Council member. It has ties with Russia. The EU has important economic interests connected to supply chains. The EU must introduce its own interests and values," Michel said. "This was also an opportunity to revitalize the institutional dialogue on human rights. The EU cannot be a bargaining chip in the US-China competition."

Michel did not rule out that he may call Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Last time, it happened in April. I have no intention to take the initiative and call President Putin shortly. I will assess the situation with the member states; I do not rule that out, but currently this is not on agenda," Michel said.