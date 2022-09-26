Sollers discussing Mazda share purchase, shutdown of production in Vladivostok

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Sollers is discussing shutting down the production of cars in Vladivostok and the possibility of purchasing a share in the joint venture with Japan’s Mazda, the press service of Sollers Auto said in a statement on Monday.

"Sollers Auto is indeed discussing with Mazda the issue of shutting down the production of cars in Vladivostok and the purchase of Mazda share in the joint venture by Sollers," the press service said, adding that the company had developed a plan on restart of the plant for production of cars under different brands.

Mazda Sollers Manufacturing Rus is a joint venture between Sollers and the Japanese Mazda Motor Corporation in Vladivostok.

CEO of the Russian automaker Nikolay Sobolev said in early September that the company planned to resume the work of facilities in Yelabuga, where Ford Transit was previously assembled, and in Vladivostok.