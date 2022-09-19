Moldovagaz pays for August gas supplies to Gazprom

CHISINAU, September 19. /TASS/. Moldovagaz gas-distributing company has said it fully paid for natural gas supplied in August to Gazprom.

"Today Moldovagaz transferred $9.67 mln to Gazprom. Consequently, the company fully paid for natural gas supplied to the republic in August. We are addressing the September advance payment jointly with the government," Executive Board Chairman of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban reported via his Telegram channel on Monday.

Repayment of gas debt and timely payments were among the main conditions, on which Gazprom agreed in October 2021 to extend the contract on gas supplies to Moldova for another five years.