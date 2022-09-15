Russia ready to increase gas supplies to Turkey — Deputy Prime Minister

SAMARKAND, September 15. /TASS/. Russia is ready to increase gas supplies to Turkey if the country increases its consumption, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"If Turkish partners increase gas consumption and apply for additional volumes, we will consider it and ensure these supplies," he said.

Novak recalled that Russia and Turkey have several long-term contracts for the supply of gas via the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream. "The volumes reach around 26 bln cubic meters of gas per year," he added.

Gazprom reported earlier that the holding increased gas supplies to Turkey by 63% in 2021. According to the Federal Customs Service, natural gas supplies from Russia amounted to 26.76 bln cubic meters.