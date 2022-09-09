Russia can give fertilizer stocks free of charge to developing economies — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia is ready to hand over its potash fertilizers stockpiled in European ports to developing countries free of charge, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at the Security Council’s meeting.

Hundreds of thousand tonnes of fertilizers were piled up in certain European ports, the President said. "Our producers - in my opinion, this primarily refers to potash fertilizers - are ready as a matter of fact to give them free of charge to developing countries badly needing these fertilizers. I request the [Russian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work out this issue also," Putin noted.

"Certainly, we will consider proposals of our European partners on supplies of fertilizers to them but issues with fertilizer deliveries to other countries as well should be solved. I would request the [Russian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the delivery of Belarusian fertilizers also," the Russian leader added.