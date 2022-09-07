Few reporters accompanying Lavrov received US visas so far — diplomat

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Only some of the reporters accompanying Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN General Assembly have so far received US visas, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"A list of Russian delegates requiring an American visa has been submitted. As our permanent mission to the UN said, this issue is regularly reported to the organization’s Secretariat. The US has documented commitments not to obstruct the work of delegates of UN member states and relevant UN bodies. Our diplomats in New York are now working with this problem. Some of the reporters accompanying the delegation have received visas. Some have not yet received visas. Not all of the reporters [who planned to go to UN General Assembly] have received visas yet," the diplomat said.

Zakharova answered in the affirmative when asked if she was a part of the delegation that was to go to New York.

