Sollers to launch own automobile brand - CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sollers Auto plans to launch its own motor vehicle brand, CEO of the Russian automaker Nikolay Sobolev said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"You know, joint ventures with Ford, Mazda and with Isuzu are still present <…>, which do not manufacture products at present, and we will certainly make new projects at these facilities. We now clearly understand we will be the primary investor and even the sole one in certain projects. Most importantly, we will be holder of rights in these projects, that is, we definitely must have access to intellectual property rights with the opportunity of updating, processing and creating new products and new platforms on their basis," Sobolev said.