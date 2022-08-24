Coordination Center in Istanbul authorized movement of five food ships to depart Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, August 24. /TASS/. The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul authorized five ships to leave Ukrainian ports carrying a total of 85,110 tons of food, the center said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Ascanios will carry 58,510 tons of corn from Yuzhny to Germany, and the Oris Sofi will leave Yuzhny with 5,900 tons of sunflower oil destined for Turkey. The Mohamad Y and the Bellis are set to depart from Odessa to Israel with 11,000 tons of wheat and 6,000 tons of soybeans, respectively. The Zelek Star will leave Chernomorsk for Turkey with a cargo of peanuts.

All the five ships are set to depart on Thursday.

JCC inspectors surveyed nine vessels on Wednesday and will inspect a further six ships on Thursday.

The JCC was set up by Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN to inspect food vessels to prevent weapons smuggling and provocations. It operates under an agreement reached in Istanbul on July 22 to help with food and fertilizer supplies to global market.