National Clearing Center stops accepting dollars as security for transactions

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The National Clearing Center will stop accepting US dollars as a security for transactions with partial security, the Moscow Exchange said on its website on Monday.

Restrictions will be effective on currency, precious metals, stock, and deposit markets.

The share of US dollars accepted as the security on currency, precious metals, stock, and deposit markets stands at 25% at present.

Earlier, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Vladimir Chistyukhin did not rule out the risk of sanctions against the Center.