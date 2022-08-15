Premium earphones market may return to growth in H1 2023 — expert

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The premium earphones market is stagnating and the recovery may start at the turn of the first quarter of 2023, senior manager of Marvel Distribution Maxim Tsibulevsky told TASS.

"The premium audio market was stagnating from late February until May. The market will drop in the third and the fourth quarters, according to our assessment. We do not expect growth earlier than the end of the first quarter of 2023," the expert said.

Certain brands decided to stop operations on the Russian market in spring, Tsibulevsky said. JBL, Bose, and Harman Kardon closed their representative offices and left the market; other vendors made no statements but do not supply goods (Marshall, Sennheiser, Samsung, and Sony). Asian vendors like Xiaomi, Honor, 1more, act, and Haylou attempt to take advantage of the situation to strengthen their positions on the market but they need to expand the model range, the expert added.