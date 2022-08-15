IKEA ended online sales in Russia

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. IKEA closed the online sale in Russia for buyers and corporate clients, the Swedish retailer said on its website.

"We completed the online sale of IKEA goods for our buyers and corporate clients. The basket, the list of purchases and the personal account are not accessible on the website," the company said.

All orders made before the end of online sales will be processed, issued or delivered in August and September, the retailer said.

IKEA earlier announced inability to resume sales in Russia in the foreseeable future and organized the sell-out of goods on its website.